Spain drops mandatory masks outdoors as the national Covid incidence rate stands at 1,692 The Ministry of Health recorded 62,839 new infections and 282 coronavirus deaths in the latest 24-hour period

Spain enters a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday, 10 February, with the end of the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors, with the Covid-19 indicators at high levels, but in a steady decline according to the latest Ministry of Health data.

On Wednesday the country's cumulative incidence rate continued with the fall that began two weeks ago to stand at 1,692 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within 14 days, some 200 fewer than the previous day.

The number of new infections, 62,839, rebounded compared to Tuesday, but remained below the figures of the previous week. According to official statistics, 10,502,141 Covid infections have been registered in Spain since the start of the pandemic.

The number of daily coronavirus deaths also dropped, with 282 deaths in the previous 24 hours compared to 361 on Tuesday, but still remain at the peak of the sixth wave.

Hospital pressure

However, the situation continues to improve in the hospitals. Covid patients represent 11.58 per cent of those admitted to the wards (12.20% on Tuesday) and 18.12 per cent in intensive care units (18.76%).

Starting this Thursday, 10 February, it will be possible to walk down the street without a mask and children will be able to do without them in school playgrounds. But the decree published on Wednesday in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) specifies that the protection measure will continue to be mandatory in mass outdoor events when attendees are standing or, if they are seated, when a safety distance of at least 1.5 metres which includes, for example, football stadiums.