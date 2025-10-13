Six injured after drinking coffee possibly contaminated with cleaning product at a bar in Spain

C. P. S. Galicia Monday, 13 October 2025, 17:40 Share

Six people were injyred on Friday, 10 October, after drinking coffee reportedly containing detergent in a 'pulpería' bar in Lugo (Galicia). They were taken to Hospital Lucus Augusti, where they were diagnosed with burns to the throat and the oesophagus.

The incident happened during the San Froilán festivities, when a group of about 30 people were having dinner at the Pulpería Baralla, located on Ronda das Fontiñas avenue. The six victims started to feel unwell after the second round of coffee and dessert. Their symptoms included a burning sensation in the mouth, which prompted them to spit the liquid out immediately.

Several ambulances arrived at the scene and the six people were taken to the hospital. One of them had already been discharged by midday on Saturday, while the other five remained under supervision.

The Pulpería Baralla manager said that the incident might have been caused by cross-contamination. The second round of coffee had been prepared when the cleaning work in the kitchen had already started. According to his statement, the cleaning product, which is harmless to the skin, but dangerous if it gets inside the mouth, might have reached the coffee without being detected.

The regional ministry of health has launched an investigation to determine responsibilities and control possible failures in the food handling process.