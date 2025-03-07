Cyber experts warn of new wave of 'sextortion' emails spreading across Spain

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 7 March 2025, 17:12 Compartir

Spain national OSI internet security organisation has warned people of a new 'sextortion' email wave that demands recipients to pay a certain amount in Bitcoin currency to avoid the leaking of sexual content which allegedly involves the participation of the victim. The blackmail is peppered with threatening phrases such as "You have an outstanding payment. You must settle your debt", "Open before it's too late!". "You could be in trouble with the law" and "This is your last chance".

The OSI has said that the cybercriminals do not actually have access to explicit content and that they apply extortion techniques to persuade the victim to make the payment. In addition, they use Bitcoin as a currency, because it is difficult to trace.

If you have received such an email, but have not fallen for the scam, it is best to block the sender and delete the email from your inbox. "Never try to make the payment or reply to the email, as doing so will confirm that the victim's account is active and potentially lead to future fraud attempts."

If you happen to have made the payment, follow these steps:

- Collect and store all possible evidence of the blackmail, including emails, screenshots of payments and any other communication with the cybercriminals.

- Contact the Spanish state security forces to file a complaint.

- Use online witnesses to verify evidence and obtain additional proof that may help your case.

- To check whether images or videos have actually been published, you can perform 'egosurfing' (search for your name in databases, print media, the internet and other documents to check the amount of information accumulated). If you discover that there is such content, request its removal by exercising the right for privacy.

- If you receive an email with the features mentioned above, contact the INCIBE cybersecurity helpline in Spain on 017.