Serum stripped from supermarket shelves in Spain over contamination fears

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 10:01

A serum sold in Carrefour stores in Spain has been recalled due to contamination fears.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) detected a presence of mesophilic aerobic bacteria, yeasts, moulds and the bacterium Burkholderia cepacia in batch number 249999 of the Nectar of Bio - Les Cosmétiques Design Paris brand firmness serum. The bacteria may present risks for people with respiratory problems or weakened immune systems.

The product distributed in Spain by Carrefour, has already been stripped from shelves and is no longer available for sale.

Product information

The product in question is:

Name: Firming serum, by the brand Nectar of Bio - Les Cosmétiques Design Paris.

Lot number: 249999.

If you have purchased this serum, you should locate the batch number of the product which should be found on the product packaging, to confirm or rule out that it is the affected serum. In any case, it should not be used and should be returned to the point of purchase. If you have already used it and you notice any symptoms, you should notify the Spanish Cosmetovigilance System using NotificaCS.