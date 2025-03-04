Major gas explosion in residential building in northern Spain injures 17 people, three seriously

Marta Varela Mieres Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 11:08 Compartir

Seventeen people have been injured in a serious gas explosion in Mieres, in the Asturias region in northern Spain, which caused the collapse of a residential building in Calle Ramón y Cajal on Monday 3 March. Three of the injured individuals are in a serious condition and another two are children. While the municipal authorities have confirmed that there have been no deaths, the search for trapped people continues. It is believed that the explosion might have been caused by a perforated city gas pipe during the installation of street lights. Tests are being carried out to assess the risk of further, smaller explosions in the area.

The emergency services received several calls at 4pm on Monday, all reporting a large explosion that was heard throughout the province and at least seven injured people. Sepa firefighters and Tedax (Spain's explosive device disposal unit) were mobilised, as well as a canine rescue unit, although the dogs have had difficulties accessing the affected building. The firefighters confirmed that a residential building had collapsed and that there was a fire in an adjoining building. The Local and National Police forces were also alerted.

Three mobile ICUs and three ambulances also attended the scene. A seriously injured 22-year-old man with polytrauma and brain trauma has been transferred to the Central University Hospital of Asturias. The medical teams attended to six women and eleven men on the scene, some of whom were referred to several hospitals in the area, while others were discharged on the spot.

The smell from the allegedly punctured gas pipe was noticeable in the neighbourhood before the explosion, according to locaks. The infrastructure company Elecnor was immediately called to the scene, but the workers did not have enough time to turn off the gas.

Due to the risk of further, less intense explosions, dozens of people were not able to enter their homes located in the cordoned off area. The blast hit nearby balconies and police officers repeatedly relayed a message to the residents: "Stay indoors, close the windows, lower the shutters and don't go out or look out."

The mayor of Mieres, Manuel Ángel Álvarez, and the councillor for health, Concepción Saavedra, also visited the scene of the incident.