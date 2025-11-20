Spain moves forward with plan to legalise cutting off utilities to squatters

E. P. Madrid Thursday, 20 November 2025, 19:13 | Updated 19:55h. Share

The Partido Popular political party in Spain used its absolute majority in the upper house chamber (Senado) on Wednesday to give the green light to a bill that amends the penal code to prevent the cutting off of utilities to a "squatted property" from being considered a crime of coercion.

The bill will now pass to the lower house (Congreso), which can either reject or approve it.

What PP proposes is a modification of the penal code to add a new paragraph to article 172.1, which talks about squatting, explicitly stating that the interruption of utilities in a squatted house "can in no case be considered a crime of coercion", as endorsed by the Barcelona provincial court. According to PP, the Barcelona case "can set a precedent in the fight against squatting".

The PP wants the official amendment in the penal code to allow this measure to be "legally applied throughout Spain".