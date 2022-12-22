Lucky second-prize winning number in Spain's Christmas lottery has been drawn 04074 in the Lotería Extraordinaria de la Navidad is the winning combination for the second prize, worth 1,250,000 euros per ‘billete’

Number 04074 is the winning combination for the second prize, worth 1,250,000 euros per ‘billete’, in Spain's Christmas lottery draw 2022.

The second prize winning tickets were sold in Bilbao, Mungia (Vizcaya) and in the Girona towns of Olot and Puigcerdà. Each décimo is worth 125,000 euros.

Minutes later, just after 10.30am, the first fifth prize winning number was drawn, 62391. That is worth 60,000 euros per décimo and it is believed that there some winning tickets sold in Malaga. Now, all eyes are on the remaining big prizes. This Thursday 22 December the lottery is going to distribute 2.52 billion euros around the country. The top prize, the ‘Gordo’ or the ‘fat one’ is worth 720 million euros. Each of the 180 ‘billetes’ with the winning five-digit number will be worth four million euros and one 20-euro ‘décimo’ will be worth 400,000 euros if it wins the ‘Gordo’.

The third prize is 500,000 euros. There are two fourth prizes of 200,000 euros and eight fifth prizes of 60,000 euros.

Have you been lucky this year?

