A second farm worker dies as a result of the heatwave in Spain High temperatures have claimed the life of a man in a village in Cinco Casas (Ciudad Real), three days after another agricultural worker died in Aznalcóllar (Seville)

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The heatwave sweeping across Spain has already left two people dead in just three days, a devastating fact that shows the danger of high temperatures and carrying out certain work outdoors with thermometers soaring above 40C. The death on Tuesday happened at a property in Cinco Casas (Ciudad Real) and involved a 46-year-old man who felt unwell while working at a vineyard.

Francisco Martínez Arroyo, Minister of Agriculture of the Castilla-La Mancha region, wrote on his Twitter account “All my affection to the family and friends of the farm worker who died from heat stroke, in a vineyard in Cinco Casas. This heatwave is terrible. All the caution in the world to farmers and ranchers who carry out their work in the open air”.

Just three days ago, at the weekend, the first death in Spain was registered due to the current heatwave. It was a 47-year-old man from Aznalcóllar (Seville) with previous pathologies. The worker died of heat stroke and the reasons "were related to his work in the field", according to the authorities.