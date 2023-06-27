Heatwave in Andalucía claims first official fatality of summer

Europa Press Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

The searing heatwave in Andalucía has claimed its first fatality after a 47-year-old man died in Seville province on Sunday, 25 June.

The Junta's Ministry of Health confirmed the death of the man from Aznalcóllar, who had other medical issues, but the worker died from heatstroke and the reasons "were related to his work in the field", authorities said.

Spain's state weather agnecy (Aemet) activated a red warning for risk of high maximum temperatures of up to 44 degrees throughout Seville on Monday 26 June. The maximum temperatures will continue this Tuesday and Wednesday 28 June, reaching up to 42C according to Aemet forecasts, and amber alerts have been issued for both days.