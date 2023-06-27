The sweltering heat continues in Andalucía with amber warnings for maximums of 42C today

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The sweltering heat will continue to tighten its grip on the Andalucía region this Tuesday (27 June) and, according to the weather forecasters, it will not let up until at least Thursday. This is the warning from Spain’s state weather agency (Aemet) which plans to activate amber level warnings today for high temperatures in various parts of the provinces of Cadiz, Seville, Cordoba and Jaén. In some areas a maximum of up to 42C is expected, according to Aemet.

These amber alerts will be active between 1pm and 9pm in the rural areas of the provinces of Cadiz, Seville and Cordoba, as well as in the Morena and Condado areas and the Guadalquivir valley, in Jaén, where maximum temperatures of between 40-42 degrees are expected.

Malaga and Almeria provinces will be the only two in Andalucía to dodge the extreme temperatures and there are no heat warnings. However yellow warnings will also be activated for high temperatures, which will range between 36 and 39 degrees, for the province of Huelva, on the coast, Andévalo and Condado, where locally it can reach 40 degrees. In the Sierra Norte de Sevilla - 39 degrees is expected - and the Sierra and Pedroches area, in Cordoba, will also be at a yellow alert level. In Grazalema, in Cadiz, it will also reach 38 degrees while in the Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza, in Granada it could also reach 38 degrees. In the province of Jaén, in the city and mountains, Cazorla and Segura, the mercury may reach 39.

Forecast for rest of Spain

For the rest of the country, the forecast points to slightly cloudy skies mainly without precipitation. “However, it will be cloudy in the Cantabrian Sea area, with some light rain in the first half of the day", according to Aemet. Likewise, there will be clouds in the mountains of the north, centre and east of the mainland, with some scattered showers and storms, more likely in the Iberian, eastern Central system and the Pyrenees. They could be locally strong in the eastern Pyrenees. An isolated dry storm in nearby areas is not ruled out.