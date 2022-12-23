Season’s greetings to all our readers and advertisers We too will be celebrating but that won’t stop us from bringing you all the up-to-date news on our SUR in English website and social media

Here it is, another Christmas and we at SUR in English would like to wish all our readers and advertisers a very happy one.

Over the last couple of years, the pandemic has forced changes to Christmas celebrations for everyone across the globe.This year, however, things are looking a little bit better, a return to ‘normal’, albeit a bit more expensive for everyone with the cost of electricity, food and fuel putting pressure on the festive budget.

Despite this, at SUR in English we hope that you all get to enjoy Christmas with loved ones, whether it’s a big family get-together; a video-link that stretches across cities around the world; or just a phone call.

We too will be celebrating but that won’t stop us from bringing you all the up-to-date news on our website ( www.surinenglish.com), on Facebook ( @surenglish) or on Twitter ( @SUR_English).