Scottish man living in Spain says that scorching daytime heat is not the worst thing about being in Madrid during the summer

Patricia Marcos Madrid Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 16:54 Compartir

Just a few days before the start of the summer in Spain, high temperatures are already sweeping across the country. The heat is especially affecting the centre and south of the peninsula, where thermometers were above 35C this past weekend, as reported by the state meteorological agency (Aemet). This week, Spain's citizens and visitors can expect more "very hot" days across almost the entire country.

Madrid is one of the cities that registers the highest summer temperatures, characterised by its hot and dry climate. Daytime temperatures in the Spanish capital often reach 35C. As a result, many residents go on holiday to escape the sweltering heat during these months.

While many residents 'flee' Madrid during the summer, the capital receives thousands of tourists, eager to get to know the city. In addition, there are a lot of foreigners who reside in the capital and who are very familiar with the heat.

Lucas is one such young Scottish man who has been shocked by the high temperatures in the city these weeks. However, in a video posted on his TikTok account (@lucaskjes), the content creator explains that it is not the heat during the day that has surprised him the most.

The worst thing about the summer in Madrid

"Let me tell you the worst thing about the summer in Madrid," Lucas says in the video. "No, it's not the heat during the day," says the young Scotsman, ironically assuring that it's not that he sweats as soon as he leaves home.

For Lucas, the worst thing about the summer in Madrid is "how hot it stays at night". "Even now, in June, night temperatures stay at almost 20C," he says.

High temperatures at night in Madrid, as in the rest of Spain, increase during the months of July and summer. "During the peak of the summer, when it's 40C during the day, it's like 25C at night, which makes it very difficult to sleep," says Lucas.

The situation is even worse in homes without air conditioning. Lucas is one of the lucky ones this year, with a recently installed air conditioning unit.

Despite the "suffering" that comes with living in Madrid in the summer, the young Scot is optimistic about his experience this year, given that he is now prepared to face the heat with a cooling system. "I hope to survive a little better and sleep more than four hours, please. Let's keep our fingers crossed," he ends the video, laughing.