One in four Spanish teenagers does not achieve a basic level in mathematics or literacy

Matías Stuber Malaga Thursday, 20 November 2025, 15:30 Share

Teachers in Spain have been warning for some time about the number of adolescents who are failing to reach a basic level in mathematics and reading comprehension; two skills that are considered elementary for personal development and also for greater opportunities in the jobs market.

This has now been corroborated by the European Commission in its Education and Training Monitor 2025 report, which compares the level of students in different EU member states. The most striking point is that 25 per cent of 15-year-old Spaniards do not know how to solve the simplest mathematical problems, nor are they able to read a text and understand what it means.

This analysis is based on the main international reports including PISA and points out that Spain, despite having improved in some areas, is still at the bottom in terms of education. The report also points to possible causes and considers that one of the main ones is the school dropout rate. Although it has improved in the last decade, it remains three points above the European average.

Teenagers leaving school without having completed basic education stands at 13% in Spain. In contrast, the European average is 9.4% and is close to the target set by Brussels for 2030: to reduce the dropout rate to 7%. With these figures, it seems unlikely that the targets set by the EU will be achieved at the national level. The report also reveals that the dropout rate is higher for boys (15.8%) than for girls (10%).

The EU recommends raising the compulsory school leaving age to 18, increasing spending on education to 5.5% of GDP and increasing investment in scholarships and grants for young people who remain in the education system. Although the report focuses on maths and literacy, there is also a section on science. Spanish students do not fare much better either. Some 21.3% do not have a basic knowledge of the subject either.

The European Commission recommends raising the compulsory school age to 18 years old

Spain also fails in digital skills. "Too many students are unable to perform simple tasks on a computer," the report concludes. That is 44% of 15-year-olds compared to a European average of 42.5%. Experts stress that these young people do not know how to create documents or use the computer to collect information of any kind.

The report also delves into the amount of screen time teenagers have. On this point, Spanish students have more parental control than the European average. The European Commission document points out that 58% of Spanish teenagers state that they have some kind of usage restriction. The European average on this point is 41%.

The poor performance in mathematics also has an effect on university enrolments. Mathematics and technology-related degrees account for 24.7% compared to 27% in Europe. In this regard, the European Commission also stresses that Spain should expand the supply of vocational training in these areas.