Pedro Sánchez announces the shipment of 200 tonnes of munitions from Spain to Ukraine During his meeting with Vlodimir Zelensky in Kyiv, the Spanish PM also said the country will send specialist personnel to investigate war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops

The prime minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, announced today (21 April) in Kyiv the shipment of more than 200 tonnes of munitions to Ukraine aboard a ship bound for Poland, which also includes 30 lorries and 10 light military vehicles.

“It is the largest shipment made to date and represents more than double the military aid previously offered by Spain,” Sánchez explained at the press conference also attended by Ukrainian president, Vlodimir Zelensky, and the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen.

In addition, Sánchez announced that Spain will be involved in the investigation of war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops with the deployment of eight specialist agents from the Ministry of the Interior and 39 forensic doctors, although he has not specified when they will arrive in Ukraine. "What we have seen cannot go unpunished," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin must pay for the consequences of "this illegal war."

Potential genocide

When he was asked if what is happening in Ukraine can be called genocide, Sánchez replied that "it could be a potential genocide", although he added that this is something that the International Criminal Court will have to determine.

However, Sánchez clarified Spain's position regarding the embargo on Russian fuels that Zelensky demanded. "The most important thing is that there be unity in the adoption of sanctions," he said, acknowledging that this possibility "is on the negotiating table for the sixth package of economic sanctions" against the Putin regime.