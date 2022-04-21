Spain’s PM "moved" after seeing for himself "the atrocities of Putin's war" in Ukraine Pedro Sánchez visited the heavily-bombed town of Borodyanka, some 50 kilometres from the Ukrainian capital, during his trip to Kyiv

The President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, has been "moved" after having been able to verify first-hand the "atrocities" committed by Russia in the town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv, which he has visited with the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen this Thursday, 21 April.

"Moved to see the horror and atrocities of Putin's war in the streets of Borodyanka," wrote Sánchez, who arrived in Ukraine early in the morning by train, on his Twitter account. "We will not abandon the Ukrainian people," he assured.

Conmovido al comprobar en las calles de Borodyanka el horror y las atrocidades de la guerra de Putin.



No dejaremos solo al pueblo ucraniano. pic.twitter.com/OfEIa9oOTC Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

The town of Borodyanka is located about 50 kilometres from Kyiv and has been the scene of heavy bombing by Russian forces as part of their initial offensive towards the Ukrainian capital, which they finally abandoned in early April, leaving behind scenes of destruction and devastation.

Several of the European leaders who have travelled to Ukraine in recent days have visited this town to see first-hand the ravages of the war, the latest being the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Wednesday.