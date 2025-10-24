Salmonella detected in turmeric powder sold in Spain

SUR Friday, 24 October 2025, 12:48 Share

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has been informed by the Italian health authorities of the presence of salmonella in the Haldi Powder turmeric of the Ali Baba brand, specifically the lot with best before date 22/04/2026.

Thedetails of the product are:

Product name: Haldi Powder

Brand name: Ali Baba

Product appearance: bag

Lot number: 080824

Best before date: 22/04/2026

Unit weight: 100 gram, 400 grams and 1 kilo

Temperature: ambient

According to sources, the turmeric powder has initially been distributed to Catalonia, Andalucía, Valencia, the Canary Islands and La Rioja, although it may have reached other regions, so caution is necessary.

Competent regional authorities have already been informed so that the withdrawal of the product can be initiated.

Persons who have already purchased this product are advised to refrain from consuming it. If a person who has already consumed it shows any symptoms compatible with salmonellosis (mainly diarrhoea and/or vomiting accompanied by fever and headache), they are advised to seek medical attention.