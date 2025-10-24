Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Health and safety

Salmonella detected in turmeric powder sold in Spain

The health alert concerns Haldi Powder of the Ali Baba brand

SUR

Friday, 24 October 2025, 12:48

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has been informed by the Italian health authorities of the presence of salmonella in the Haldi Powder turmeric of the Ali Baba brand, specifically the lot with best before date 22/04/2026.

Thedetails of the product are:

Product name: Haldi Powder

Brand name: Ali Baba

Product appearance: bag

Lot number: 080824

Best before date: 22/04/2026

Unit weight: 100 gram, 400 grams and 1 kilo

Temperature: ambient

According to sources, the turmeric powder has initially been distributed to Catalonia, Andalucía, Valencia, the Canary Islands and La Rioja, although it may have reached other regions, so caution is necessary.

Competent regional authorities have already been informed so that the withdrawal of the product can be initiated.

Persons who have already purchased this product are advised to refrain from consuming it. If a person who has already consumed it shows any symptoms compatible with salmonellosis (mainly diarrhoea and/or vomiting accompanied by fever and headache), they are advised to seek medical attention.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain
  2. 2 A record-breaking 2,300 runners have already signed up for half marathon in Fuengirola next month
  3. 3 Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros
  4. 4 Obituary - Anthony Derrick Burns 1946 - 2025
  5. 5 This is why an eastern Costa del Sol town has been recognised for its youth programme
  6. 6 Benalmádena to hold informative sessions about rental grants for vulnerable people
  7. 7 Fuengirola to put spotlight on local social organisations and volunteer-run groups
  8. 8 El Cortijo: a culinary experience driven by a passion for Andalusian cuisine
  9. 9 Residents demand answers as Costa del Sol electricity substation goes into operation
  10. 10 Soriano Vision: see the world through different eyes; optical excellence in the heart of Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Salmonella detected in turmeric powder sold in Spain

Salmonella detected in turmeric powder sold in Spain