Church man dies after statue of saint falls on him during Holy Week preparations in Spain

Sections
Highlight
Madrid
Friday, 29 March 2024, 15:38
Compartir
A church member in Spain's north has tragically died during Holy Week when an image of a saint fell on him as he was preparing it for a procession.
The 78-year-old sacristan was preparing for Palm Sunday processions at the church of San Xoán in the municipality of A Coruña about 1.25pm on Saturday 23 March when he apparently suffered a stroke and fell to the ground. That then triggered an image of a saint, and the support it was placed on, to fall on him.
The resident of Coristanco was seriously injured and flown by air ambulance to the Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de A Coruña, but died some hours after his admission.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Horarios e itinerarios de la Semana Santa de Cádiz 2024
La Voz de Cádiz
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.