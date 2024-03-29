Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The man was flown to hospital by air ambulance. SUR
Church man dies after statue of saint falls on him during Holy Week preparations in Spain
Church man dies after statue of saint falls on him during Holy Week preparations in Spain

The 78-year-old sacristan fell to the ground after apparently suffering a stroke which then triggered the image, which he was preparing for a procession, to topple onto him

Javier Varela

Javier Varela

Madrid

Friday, 29 March 2024, 15:38

A church member in Spain's north has tragically died during Holy Week when an image of a saint fell on him as he was preparing it for a procession.

The 78-year-old sacristan was preparing for Palm Sunday processions at the church of San Xoán in the municipality of A Coruña about 1.25pm on Saturday 23 March when he apparently suffered a stroke and fell to the ground. That then triggered an image of a saint, and the support it was placed on, to fall on him.

The resident of Coristanco was seriously injured and flown by air ambulance to the Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de A Coruña, but died some hours after his admission.

