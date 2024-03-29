Church man dies after statue of saint falls on him during Holy Week preparations in Spain

Javier Varela Madrid Friday, 29 March 2024, 15:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A church member in Spain's north has tragically died during Holy Week when an image of a saint fell on him as he was preparing it for a procession.

The 78-year-old sacristan was preparing for Palm Sunday processions at the church of San Xoán in the municipality of A Coruña about 1.25pm on Saturday 23 March when he apparently suffered a stroke and fell to the ground. That then triggered an image of a saint, and the support it was placed on, to fall on him.

The resident of Coristanco was seriously injured and flown by air ambulance to the Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de A Coruña, but died some hours after his admission.