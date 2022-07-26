Ryanair strikes in Spain: these are the 37 flights cancelled or delayed this Tuesday, 26 July The unions have detailed the routes cancelled and the airports hit by delayed arrivals and departures due to the cabin crew industrial action. However, the airline often disputes the information

Spain's Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) trade union has detailed the cancelled and delayed flights this Tuesday (26 July) due to another day of industrial action by 1,900 Ryanair cabin crew at the airline's ten bases throughout the country.

As of 9am, four flights had been cancelled and 33 delayed, according to the USO.

After the failure of the negotiations between the company and the trade unions, the cabin crew set new strike dates that resumed today Monday and will last until Thursday, 28 July, at the ten Spanish airports in which the airline operates

With regard to easyJet, the dispute between the company and the workers could next affect those who travel between 29 and 31 July to or from the company's Spanish bases in Barcelona, ​​Palma and Malaga.

These are the affected dates:

Ryanair: 25, 26, 27 and 28, at the ten Spanish bases (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma and Ibiza).

easyJet: July 29, 30 and 31, at the three Spanish bases (Malaga, Barcelona and Palma).