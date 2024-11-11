Passenger arrested after urinating in aisle on Ryanair flight from UK to Spain

A. Cabeza Barcelona Monday, 11 November 2024, 11:57

One passenger was arrested after urinating on board a Ryanair flight from the UK that was bound for Tenerife in Spain with several others also allegedly becoming disruptive on the plane. The flight deck crew were forced to alert local authorities about the incident ahead of landing.

The incident happened on flight FR3152 which departed from East Midlands Airport on Monday 4 November at 6.29am for the four-and-a-half hour flight to Tenerife South Airport.

It is not clear what behaviour took place other than "a small group of passengers" who "behaved in a disruptive manner onboard", Ryanair told The Independent. However, the incident where a passenger urinated in the aisle is clear. Some sources said a report described the incident as "serious".

Police

Flight crew radioed the airport police in advance, who, as soon as the plane landed on the Canary Island, at around 11am, responded and arrested the disruptive passengers, including the person who urinated. No further details have been released about them.

It is not the first time the airline has experienced issues, especially delays, due to passenger disruption. In August, the airline's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, said that passengers who were consuming alcohol or drugs before flying were causing conflict on board and suggested that part of the problem was due to delays and "people spending time drinking before boarding".

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also long been criticising the increase in disruptive passengers verbally or physically assaulting crew, which in addition to endangering others, results in additional costs for airlines.