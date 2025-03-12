Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of check-in desks at Malaga Airport. Migue Fernández
Ryanair announces a major change you should be aware of before flying: this is when the low-cost airline will begin to apply it
The Irish budget airline has shared the information on its X social media account, where it warns of how it will affect passengers ·

Marina Ortiz

Madrid

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 16:12

Ryanair, one of the most popular low-cost airlines operating in Europe, has announced that it will solely operate with digital boarding passes, starting from 3 November 2025. The definitive farewell to printed boarding passes seeks to provide a better experience to passengers and reduce their carbon footprint, by "saving more than 300 tonnes of paper waste per year".

Despite some controversy surrounding Ryanair due to penalties or non-compliance with certain regulations, the Irish airline remains one of the most widely used companies for air travel.

Ryanair change to be implemented in November this year

Exclusively using electronic boarding passes is something that Ryanair has announced previously. However, now it has an exact date (3 November 2025), after which a gradual implementation process will begin.

"From November 2025, Ryanair passengers will no longer have to download and print their physical paper boarding pass," said the company. Instead, passengers will be able to download their ticket from the 'myRyanair' mobile app - something 80% of the airline's 200 million clients are already doing when travelling.

As a result of this initiative, Ryanair expects to eliminate almost all check-in fees at airports from November 2025, as all passengers will have checked in online on the app to generate their digital boarding pass.

What will happen if a passenger presents a printed boarding pass? Ryanair hasn't specifically stated how it will proceed in such situations, but what can be assumed is that the process for the passenger will be slower and more complicated, with the possibility of facing certain restrictions.

