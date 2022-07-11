New week of strikes at Ryanair and easyJet bases in Spain: these are the days affected After the failure of the negotiations between the companies and the unions, the nightmare returns for thousands of passengers who fear that their long-awaited summer holidays will get off to a turbulent start

Some 1,900 cabin crew at the Ryanair and easyJet bases in Spain are set to strike on further days this week, starting Tuesday in the case of the Irish airline and Friday for the British one.

Specifically the Ryanair strikes, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, will last for four days, from Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 July. With regard to easyJet, workers will take action between Friday 15 and Sunday 17 July at the company’s bases at Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca and Malaga.

Therefore, the nightmare returns for thousands of passengers who fear that their long-awaited summer holidays will get off to a turbulen start.

In total, the USO and Sictpla unions have announced twelve new strike days for Ryanair cabin crew members in Spain throughout the month of July. They will be 24-hour stoppages. After the one this week ends on 15 July they will continue from July 18 to 21 and from July 25 to 28 in the ten Spanish airports from which the airline operates.

After six days of strike, the staff demand a change of attitude and that the negotiation of a collective agreement be resumed that includes decent working conditions and under Spanish legislation for its workers.

These are the affected dates:

Ryanair: July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28, at the ten Spanish bases (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza).

easyJet: July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31, at the three Spanish bases (Malaga, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).