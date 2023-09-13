Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Roll out of new Covid-19 and flu jab campaign in Spain brought forward to end of September
Health

Roll out of new Covid-19 and flu jab campaign in Spain brought forward to end of September

Health authorities are recommending those aged over 60 and anyone working in essential services to get vaccinated as the number of infections start to increase

Álvaro Soto

Madrid

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 12:00

Compartir

Spain's Ministry of Health has decided to bring forward the next Covid-19 and flu vaccination campaign to the end of this month amid an increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

Jabs will begin to be administered in the last week of September, instead of October, following a recent increase in the numbers, the department announced.

The Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations, which will be carried out at the same time, are highly recommended for those aged over 60, as well as people residing in nursing homes, centres for the disabled or in prisons and those under 60 years of age with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, morbid obesity or cancer.

The Ministry of Health also recommended that all pregnant women and women in the postpartum period and those living with people suffering from diseases get vaccinated, as well as all healthcare workers and essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters and civil defence services.

Related news

For members of the target population who have received all previous doses, this will be the fifth jab, although for the most advanced group (people suffering from higher-risk diseases) it will be the sixth. Immunisation will be carried out with doses adapted to fight the omicron variant after the European Commission a fortnight ago approved Pfizer's vaccine targeting the XBB 1.5 Omicron subvariant, which is currently causing the most infections.

Coronavirus infections have not been counted since April last, but in primary care the rate of infection is currently at 130 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Search scaled down for two young paddleboarders who disappeared off Costa del Sol beach more than two weeks ago
  2. 2 Watch... riot policeman in Spain files sexual assault complaint against woman protester for this kiss
  3. 3 In pictures... a sneak peek of what Dolce & Gabbana's new 20-million-euro luxury villas in Marbella will look like
  4. 4 Picasso Restaurant, sangria y tapas with Spanish taste and much more in the very centre of Malaga city
  5. 5 Record numbers travel on public transport in Andalucía with more than 45 million users in six months
  6. 6 English-language breakfast TV format finally comes to the Costas with launch of Good Morning Spain
  7. 7 Popular international health and wellness event returns to the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Why do prices rise more in Malaga than the national average in Spain?
  9. 9 Rincón's 'treasure cave' smashes its all-time record for visitors in one month
  10. 10 Torremolinos to host popular street race on Sunday in run up to San Miguel fair

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad