Roll out of new Covid-19 and flu jab campaign in Spain brought forward to end of September

Spain's Ministry of Health has decided to bring forward the next Covid-19 and flu vaccination campaign to the end of this month amid an increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

Jabs will begin to be administered in the last week of September, instead of October, following a recent increase in the numbers, the department announced.

The Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations, which will be carried out at the same time, are highly recommended for those aged over 60, as well as people residing in nursing homes, centres for the disabled or in prisons and those under 60 years of age with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, morbid obesity or cancer.

The Ministry of Health also recommended that all pregnant women and women in the postpartum period and those living with people suffering from diseases get vaccinated, as well as all healthcare workers and essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters and civil defence services.

For members of the target population who have received all previous doses, this will be the fifth jab, although for the most advanced group (people suffering from higher-risk diseases) it will be the sixth. Immunisation will be carried out with doses adapted to fight the omicron variant after the European Commission a fortnight ago approved Pfizer's vaccine targeting the XBB 1.5 Omicron subvariant, which is currently causing the most infections.

Coronavirus infections have not been counted since April last, but in primary care the rate of infection is currently at 130 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.