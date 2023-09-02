European Medicines Agency gives green light to new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Álvaro Soto Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

The European Medicines Agency has approved Pfizer's latest Covid-19 vaccine adapted to fight the Omicron XBB 1.5 sub-variant.

The EMA on Wednesday 30 August said that all available data on Comirnaty Omicron XBB 1.5, the name of the new vaccine, on safety, efficacy and immunogenicity are sufficient for it to be approved.

It can be used in adults and children from six months of age, and the European agency hopes that it can help maintain optimal protection also against the other Omicron sub-variants.

The European Commission will now give the final sign-off for the vaccine to be rolled out among the community as a formality. In Spain, the Ministry of Health was awaiting this EMA recommendation in order to be able to start the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in autumn, at the same time as the influenza vaccine.