Spain's DGT unveils new road signs for cyclists and electric scooter riders They will come into effect on 2 January 2023 and the authorities are asking people to familiarise themselves with them before that date

One of the signs will indicate where personal mobility vehicles are prohibited. / sur

Some road signs in Spain will be changing from 2 January 2023 and a few new ones are being introduced the country's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) has advised. Two of the new signs directly affect cyclists and electric scooter riders, thanks to the first changes in 18 years.

This sign, which is listed as number P-22ª in the catalogue of Spanish road signs, shows that there are one or more cycle paths in the vicinity.

And this is R‐422, which advises cyclists that they must dismount and continue on foot. If that only applies at certain times, that will be indicated on an adjoining panel. For example, there is a rule that cyclists must stop and walk across pedestrian crossings.

And if you see this sign, number R-118, it means personal mobility vehicles are prohibited.