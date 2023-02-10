Rising star on cycle racing scene dies after being hit by lorry in Spain Estela Domínguez, the 18-year-old daughter of a famous Spanish professional road racer, was struck by the vehicle while she was out training on her bike Thursday evening

Emergency services at the scene of the accident last night. / JOSÉ MANUEL GACÍA

The Spanish semi-pro cyclist Estela Domínguez, 18, died on Thursday evening after she was struck by a lorry while she was out training.

Emergency services confirmed the fatal accident happened at 6.32pm at the junction of the A-62 and the N-120 road in Salamanca, in the north of Spain.

According to official sources, the lorry driver didn’t see the cyclist due to glare from the sun.

The victim was the daughter of Juan Carlos Domínguez, a cycling professional in the 1990s and the first decade of this century and winner of a stage in the Giro d'Italia race.

Estela Domínguez had competed in the Spanish Cyclocross Championship in Vic in January and after reaching the top ten, she was invited by the Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) to compete in the Cyclocross World Cup, which was held on Sunday, 22 January, in Benidorm

Estela debuted in the Elite/Sub23 category last year, with the team Sopela Team UCI World Tour from Biscay and combined the sport with her studies at the University of Salamanca.