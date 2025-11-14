Spanish railway operator Renfe forced to compensate passengers for 15-minute delays on high-speed AVE trains again

Edurne Martínez Madrid Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:44 Share

Spanish public railway operator Renfe will once again be obliged to compensate passengers for 15-minute delays on high-speed trains (AVE), despite having modified its punctuality criteria in July 2024. This is one of the six amendments in the government's sustainable transport law that were approved in Congreso, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday. The ministry of transport is opposed to this reversion, which was proposed by the PP opposition group.

On 1 July 2024, Renfe modified its punctuality agreements. From that moment onwards, the railway operator was to refund 100% of AVE, Avlo and Alvia tickets for delays of more than 90 minutes, instead of the 30 minutes established until that moment. In addition, passengers were to be refunded 50% of their ticket in the event of delays of more than 60 minutes, instead of the previous 15 minutes. However, the new amendment obliges the operator to refund 50% of the ticket for AVE journeys that start 15 minutes later than scheduled and the full amount for 30-minute delays.

Ministry of Transport is looking for a legal loophole

The PP obtained the backing of Vox, ERC, Junts and Podemos. The approved text indicates that these compensations will come into force "from 1 January 2026".

However, the Ministry of Transport (headed by the PSOE party) has opposed the amendment, as it implies that the public company will have to compete with private rivals Iryo and Ouigo that are not affected by the amendment.

According to Renfe sources, the ministry is looking for a legal loophole to defend its stance and "continue applying the current refund" policy. Minister Óscar Puente's department believes that Renfe will be at a disadvantage if the amendment comes into force, which would only punish public workers.