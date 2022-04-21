Renfe offers high-speed train tickets in Spain for just 15 euros, but you’ll have move fast The promotional tickets for the company's AVE and long-distance services can be purchased from 22 to 24 April and be used for travel between 1 July and 30 September

Spain’s national rail operator, Renfe, is to offer more than 100,000 high-speed and long-distance train service tickets at just 15 euros each, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the company's first AVE service between Madrid and Seville, which launched on 21 April 1992.

The tickets for this special promotion can be used for travel during the three peak summer months, that is, between 1 July and 30 September, across all national destinations, the company said in a statement.

During the purchase of basic tickets, a number of additional services will be offered including options for changes and cancellations, seat selection, bicycle and pet travel.

Since the first AVE service started rolling on the tracks 30 years ago, Renfe has transported more than 464 million passengers on its high-speed trains. Back in 1992 the service had a fleet of 18 trains that travelled at 300 km/h along a line some 471 kilometres long and serving five cities.