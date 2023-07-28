Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive phtoo. A group of people waiting for an employment office to open. Europa Press
Record number of people employed in Spain, mainly thanks to tourism boost
Economy

Record number of people employed in Spain, mainly thanks to tourism boost

Employment, now at 21 million, registers the biggest increase in a decade, creating more than 600,000 jobs in the second quarter despite the decline in industry, while unemployment fell by more than 365,000 people

Lucía Palacios

Madrid

Friday, 28 July 2023, 20:02

In Spain there are now 21 million people in employment which represents the greatest acceleration of employment in the country’s history thanks mainly to an increase in tourism. Data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Thursday shows that more than 600,000 jobs were created in the second quarter of the year.

The Spanish labour market has taken 16 years to overcome the crisis caused by the housing bubble and exceed the level of 2007. The labour market has changed significantly since then. Now there are 2.2 million more workers in the service sector with 560,000 less in industry, 1.2 million less in construction and 80,000 less in agriculture. Also, there are 918,000 fewer men working than in 2007 but 1.2 million more women, which is an all-time high.

In the second quarter, the unemployment rate has fallen 1.7% to 11.6%, the lowest since 2008 but the highest in all of Europe, with a level that is still far from the minimum of 8% in 2007.

This historical decrease in unemployment comes as the active population in employment has seen an increase of 238,600 people, to exceed 23.8 million, a historical maximum.

The service sector is the one that has witnessed the largest increase in employment between April and June, with an increase of 606,000 workers, to stand at more than 16 million employed, another historic maximum. The sector is followed by construction, which has seen an increase of 60,900 people, and agriculture with 1,500 people.

All the employment created has been in the private sector, which now has 610,100 more employees, and almost 100,000 new self-employed, while decreasing by 6,200 in the public sector.

The improvement in employment is not only in the number of employed persons, but also in their quality. The new jobs created are mostly full-time and employees with long-term contracts have reached a new maximum of 14.7 million, while the temporary contract rate has stabilised at 17.3%, a historical minimum.

