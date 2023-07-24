Range of tattoo and permanent makeup inks stripped from shelves in Spain due to health risk

M. Palacios / Europa Press Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A range of tattoo inks distributed to studios across Spain is being pulled after authorities discovered the products do not comply with health regulations.

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), which reports to the Ministry of Health, ordered the company, Black Steel Supplies, to suspend the marketing and sales of its tattoo and permanent makeup inks for posing a health risk to consumers.

Several of the company's products "do not comply with Regulation (EU) 2020/2081, with regard to the substances contained in inks for tattooing or permanent makeup," Aemps said in a statement.

The products contain levels of isopropyl alcohol higher than that accepted in the regulation. The suspension of the product has affected the following, which have been distributed to tattoo studios for use by professionals:

La AEMPS ordena a la empresa Black Steel Supplies S.L. la suspensión de la comercialización y uso, y la retirada del mercado, de tintas para tatuaje y maquillaje permanente



Contienen una concentración de alcohol isopropílico superior a la aceptadahttps://t.co/ZZxcFzbbHx — AEMPS (@AEMPSGOB) July 24, 2023

- 402-PE: Skin Colors Ice Blue Gama azul / Skin Colors Blue Sky / Skins Color Pretty Blue / Skin Colors Blue Balls / Skin Colors Dark Purple

- 403-PE: Panthera XXX Tribal black Gama negra / Panthera Black Ink / Panthera Dark / Phantera Light

- 404-PE: Skin Color Lemon Yellow Gama Amarilla / Golden Yellow Gama Amarilla / Orange Gama Amarilla / Lime Green Gama Amarilla

- 405-PE: Skin Colors Viper Red Gama Roja / Skin Colors Bloody Mary Red Gama Roja / Skin Colors Red Dum Gama Roja / Skin Colors Magenta Gama Roja / Skin Colors Brown Sugar Gama Roja

- 406-PE: Skin Colors Light Green Gama Verde / Skin Colors Amazonia Green Gama Verde / Skin Colors Dragon Green Gama Verde

- 407-PE: Skin Colors Power White Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Lavender Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Skin Tone Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Rose Pink Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Purple Gama Blanca / Skin Colors Indian Brown Gama Blanca

- 408-PE: Skin Colors Black Outline Black Range / Skin Colors Tribal Black Black Range / Skin Colors Light Sumy Black Range / Skin Colors Silver Grey Black Range