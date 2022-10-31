Rain forecast for half of Spain today, but not in Andalucía A weather front will cross part of the country today, Monday 31 October, the Aemet weather agency has said, bringing rain, strong winds and high seas in seven provinces

Rain will be heavy at times in the north of the country. / sur

A weather front will cross the north-western part of Spain from west to east today, Monday 31 October, the Aemet weather agency has said, bringing rain to those areas and strong wind and high seas in seven provinces.

The rain could be heavy at times in the south of Galicia, the Sanabria area, the north of Extremadura and the Pyrenees. Northwest Huesca can also expect some rain, while in Asturias, Cantabria, Lugo and La Coruña the winds will be strong and may also affect Pontevedra, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya.

Cloudy but dry elsewhere

Elsewhere on the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands the forecast is for cloudy skies or cloudy intervals but with no rain. The Canary Islands can expect mainly clear skies apart from some cloud in the highest mountains.

The maximum temperatures will drop in the Pyrenees but will rise in Cantabria and Aragón, while the nights will be cooler in the north-west of the country.

Aemet says the wind will change from south to west on the Atlantic and Cantabrian coasts, with strong gusts in Galicia and Cantabria; it will be from the south-east in Aragón, Catalonia and the Balearics, a moderate easterly in the Strait of Gibraltar and north-easterly in the Canaries. Elsewhere on the peninsula, the wind strength will be mild to variable.