Rail unions in Spain threaten three days of strikes unless progress is made in negotiations c

Rail unions in Spain are warning that if there is no immediate progress in negotiations with Renfe over the collective bargaining agreement between workers and the company they will go on strike. Last Wednesday the CC.OO, UGT and Semaf drivers’ union protested outside the parliament building in Madrid, calling for the talks which have been going on for a year to advance and for their proposals to be taken into account.

One of these proposals, from CC.OO, is for more jobs to be created because it claims existing staffing levels are insufficient and some work is being outsourced.

The unions say the return of rail services to pre-pandemic levels, the increase in passenger numbers and investment in convential railway lines justify more staff being taken on.

First strike would be this Friday

If there is no progress in the talks, they say, they will call an all-day strike on 28 October and from 6am to 9am and 6pm to 8pm on 7 and 11 November.

Renfe president Isaías Táboas has said that the company has already begun to schedule talks with the unions, following the latest measures approved by the government which allow the company to raise salaries by more than 2%. The negotiations are due to continue this week and he said he hopes a solution can be found.