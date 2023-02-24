Rail traffic in Spain grew by 12 per cent in January

The commissioning of new lines and the entry of competition has given a welcome boost to the figures

Rail traffic in Spain increased by 12.1 per cent last January compared to the same month of the previous year, thanks to the lifting of restrictions, the commissioning of new lines and competition.

According to the latest data from rail infrastructure company Adif, these factors were compounded by the entry into operation of new high-speed stretches, which now total more than 4,000 kilometres and which also significantly boosted passenger traffic.

The growth of high-speed long-distance traffic was 36.2 per cent compared to the same month of 2022 when Renfe competitors Ouigo and Iryo were not operational.

On high-speed lines, the highest growth was on the Madrid-Levante line, where there was an increase of 72.8 per cent, driven by competition from new operators and more high-speed kilometres in operation.

This was followed by the Madrid-Barcelona line, which was boosted by a 41.1 per cent increase in traffic; the Madrid-Valladolid-León-Zamora-Galicia link has recorded growth of 22 per cent since January 2022; and the Madrid-Andalucía line's figures were up by 15.4 per cent.

On conventional lines, the Madrid-Alcázar-Córdoba-Sevilla-Cádiz line recorded the highest growth (16.5 per cent), while the Venta de Baños-León-Ourense-Vigo line registered an increase of 3.2 per cent and the Madrid-Zaragoza-Lleida-Barcelona-Portbou line – 2.2 per cent.

By type of service, the most notable increase was observed on long distance traffic (up 31.3 per cent). Cercanías and interurban services recorded traffic increases of 7.3 per cent.

Freight traffic fell by 3.1 per cent in January (although high-speed traffic grew by 6 per cent), mainly due to the rail service strike in France.