More mobile radar devices to be deployed in Spain to catch speeding drivers The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has spent more than 600,000 euros on the purchase of 70 additional units

The seventy new mobile radar devices purchased by Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) will soon be deployed throughout the country by Guardia Civil Traffic officers. They will be used from either inside a Guardia Civil vehicle or, camouflaged by the roadside.

A Ministry of the Interior statement said that speed "is one of the components that has a greater presence in the accident rate, having a negative impact on the seriousness of the results, as well as on the victims' injuries".

It went on to say the new mobile radars are "small, compact, high-performance, and easy to use" by Guardia Civil Traffic officers whether they are patrolling by car or motorbike.

There are more than 2,000 fixed radar devices throughout Spain, (excluding figures from Catalonia and the Basque Country). However, the number is unevenly distributed. Madrid is the Spanish province with the highest number of radar devices, followed by Seville, Balearic Islands and Alicante. While Soria, Avila and Santa Cruz de Tenerife have the fewest.