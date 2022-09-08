Doctors "concerned" about the state of health of Queen Elizabeth II The 96-year-old monarch remains under constant medical "supervision" at her Balmoral residence in Scotland, as members of the Royal Family travel to be at her side

Queen Elizabeth II is under constant "medical supervision" after her doctors expressed their "concern" this Thursday, 8 September, about the state of health of the monarch.

Her Majesty, 96 years old, is still at the Balmoral Castle estate, in Scotland, where the UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, was officially installed on Monday because the monarch could not travel to the traditional setting of Buckingham Palace due to mobility issues.

"Following further assessment this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The queen is still comfortable and at Balmoral,” said the brief statement from Buckingham Palace.

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Minutes later, the new prime minister, Liz Truss, stressed that "the whole country is deeply concerned about the news from Buckingham Palace." "My thoughts and those of people across the UK are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time," she stressed.

Prince Charles and Camilla immediately travelled to Balmoral. The queen has recently delegated some of her duties in recent months to him, as she has been forced to modify her agenda for health reasons.