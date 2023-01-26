Public transport mandatory face mask review in Spain hinges on situation in China A Spanish government spokesperson said a decision will be made by the Cabinet on 7 February

Government spokesperson Isabel Rodríguez has confirmed that the executive is studying the impact of the measures to control the access of travellers from China in order to finalise the decision on the obligation to wear masks on public transport in Spain.

In an interview with CMMedia Rodríguez that the government has already taken "steps" to restore “normality".

Pending the evolution of the new rules adopted in December in view of the increase in the number of cases in the Asian country the health committee is monitoring the situation, Rodríguez said.

The requirement to wear masks will be removed "immediately" once the last phase of the analysis of the situation on the opening of borders with China is complete.

Rodríguez said the withdrawal of the public transport mask measure will be discussed by the Cabinet on 7 February.