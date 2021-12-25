Ten provinces in Spain on Christmas Day alert for high waves, heavy rain and fog The State weather agency, Aemet, has also issued its initial forecast for the week of 27 December to 2 January 2022

High waves, heavy rainfall and fog will mark this Christmas Day in several parts of Spain and the significant risk that they will pose has forced the national weather agency, Aemet, to put ten Spanish provinces on alert this 25 December.

The State Meteorological Agency has issued yellow weather warnings in Andalucía for heavy rain and high waves in Cadiz, as well as rough seas in Huelva. The northern coastal areas in the provinces of A Coruña and Pontevedra will also be at risk due to high waves.

There also is significant risk due to heavy rainfall in Cadiz, where up to 80mm of rain could fall in a 12-hour period, and in Ávila, Salamanca and Cáceres, too. In addition, Huesca, Zaragoza and Lleida are on alert for thick fog. In general, the rain will be locally strong or persistent in the west of the Central system and southern Andalucía, there will be possible persistent fog in the lower areas of the northeast and intervals of strong wind in the Strait of Gibraltar.

There will be no great change in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

Forecast for New Year

Aemet has also issued its forecast for the week of 27 December to 2 January 2022, which will begin with strong winds from the west on Monday on the Galician and Cantabrian coasts, the Balearic Islands and Alboran Sea. Rainfall is expected in Galicia, the Pyrenees, the Iberian system and the Andalusian mountains, with scattered rainfall being probable in the remainder of the mountain systems.

However, rainfall will gradually subside during the second half of Monday, except in Galicia and the Pyrenees where it is likely to continue until Tuesday, 28 December. As of Tuesday and until the end of the week, a stable anticyclonic situation will develop and be generalised across the whole of the country. The skies will remain predominantly clear, with some low cloud during the first hours of the day, with the appearance of fog likely on the southern and northern plateaus, where they will be more extensive and take longer to clear.

The daytime temperatures will increase as of Wednesday and the night-time temperatures will tend to drop in the same period. Weak frosts are expected in the Pyrenees. Light and calm winds are also being forecast by Aemet.