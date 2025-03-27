Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EP
Crime

Priest under investigation at school in Spain was conducting 'experiments' on girls claim

According to the National Police, it was another child that saw what the priest was doing and told his parents

Europa Press

Madrid

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 08:34

A National Police investigation continues into the case of the Madrid priest, Marcelino de Andrés, who was arrested in early March on suspicion of sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at a private school. The investigation now suspects that the priest sexually assaulted at least five girls. According to the report, another child from the school told his parents that the priest was doing "experiments" with the girls.

The report includes the statement of a parent of four pupils at the school, one of which is in the first year of nursery. It was the boy who revealed information that has been key in the police investigation.

The father asked his son what he thought of Father Marcelino, to which the boy told him that "he is the best" and that he had even given him "sweets and toy jewellery".

The boy said that the priest was spending a lot of time with the girls, during which he "was conducting experiments in the dining room". The boy had witnessed one such occasion. According to the report, the boy's account described the use of a "thermometer" during the "experiment", from which "magic drops" fall when it is moved up and down.

The boy took a piece of paper and drew the "thermometer" to better explain what he saw to his father. The phallic-shaped object in the drawing resembled the male reproductive organ. The drawing, which is now at the disposal of the police authorities, also contains scribbled phrases such as "experiment" and "makes happy and sad faces on the playground".

The arrest in early March was carried out following a complaint filed by the first victim's family.

Former headmaster of the school Jesús María Delgado released a statement to the parents, saying that the priest "has been removed from his duties", while the investigation is ongoing. In addition, the school then informed that it had activated the safe environments protocol, created to prevent child abuse, in order to "provide an immediate response".

