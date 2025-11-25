This is how much the price of prized white prawns will go up in Spain at Christmas

Marina Ortiz Madrid Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 18:08 Share

Festive lights, nougat, carols, gifts, parties and family meals are just some of the most representative features of Christmas in Spain.

With a month to go before Christmas Eve, many people have started planning the festive season, making restaurant reservations or thinking about the menu at the family dinner, as festive meals are usually different and richer.

Although every household has different customs and traditions, the most common thing for Spaniards is to consume types of meat and seafood that do not usually form part of their day-to-day groceries.

Besides sweets such as nougat, 'polvorones', marzipan and 'mantecados', other key food items include prawns, large shrimps, lamb chops, suckling pig, sea bream and sea bass. One thing these products have in common is that their price is usually higher than that of those we buy every day, such as chicken, pork, whiting or sardines, for example.

The menu on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day or Three Kings' Day allows for looser spending, as those are special occasions that call for exclusive meals.

However, some people may have to look for alternatives to these products or dig a little deeper into their pockets pressured by the general inflation and the particular rise in prices that these products experience before Christmas.

This is how much the price of prized white prawns will rise this Christmas, according to a fishmonger

According to a fishmonger who spoke to Antena 3, a kilo of prized white prawns from Huelva will cost "between 90 and 120 euros" by Christmas, compared to the current 60 euros. This expert also spoke about other seafood such as the giant red shrimp, which currently stands around 130 euros per kilo. However, this product is expected to go up to 150 euros over the festive season due to demand for both fresh and frozen fish.

As the 'Espejo Público' programme pointed out, the prices of lamb and fish rose by more than 7% between October 2024 and October 2025, while beef rose by almost 18% in the same period.