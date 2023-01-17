Price of butane gas bottle falls again in Spain The price will drop almost one euro (92 cents), to 17.66 euros, compared to the 18.58 euros in force since 15 November, according to an order published on Monday by the Official State Gazette (BOE)

There is good news for customers who rely on the ubiquitous butane gas cylinders in Spain for their hot water and heating needs. Prices climbed steeply last year as a result of the energy crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

However this Tuesday, 17 January, the price will drop almost one euro (92 cents), to 17.66 euros, compared to the 18.58 euros in force since 15 November, according to an order published on Monday by the Official State Gazette (BOE).

This is the second consecutive decrease in the price of the bottles, after the previous drop from the 19.55 euros that users had to pay between May 17 and November 14, 2022, a maximum price in history.

With this new revision, the price of the cylinder falls by 0.5% compared to what it cost a year ago (9 cents less), in January 2022, when users had to pay 17.76 euros. The maximum recommended retail price of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of 8 to 20 kg (the traditional butane cylinder) is reviewed bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month, by order of the Directorate-General for Energy Policy and Mines.

The cost is calculated based on the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) in international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transportation) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate. The price revision, upwards or downwards, is limited to 5%, any excess or deficiency in price for its application is accumulated for subsequent revisions.

The Facua consumer association has been demanding for months that the Government modify the calculation instruments in the tariff review to ensure the protection of consumers’ interests. According to its calculations, in the last fifteen years, the lowest price for butane was set in April 2005, at 9.38 euros.