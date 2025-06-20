Pressure mounts on Spanish PM from all sides over latest scandal news

SUR Madrid / Malaga Friday, 20 June 2025, 17:22 Compartir

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was met with chants of "resign, resign" during a stormy session in the Congreso chamber on Wednesday - his first parliamentary appearance since the resignation of his former number three, Santos Cerdán, who has been implicated in an alleged public contract bribery scheme involving former minister José Luis Ábalos and his sidekick Koldo García

Sánchez went on the offensive, turning his criticism towards the opposition Popular Party (PP), accusing them of running an "encyclopedia of corruption" across the regional governments they control. PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo hit back, branding Sánchez "the wolf who has led a corrupt pack for years", sparking renewed calls of "resignation" and forcing a temporary suspension of the session.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal stormed out of the chamber mid-session, after shouting "traitor" and "corrupt" at the PM on the front bench.

Sánchez is also facing growing skepticism from within his own coalition, as doubts emerge about the long-term viability of the government. Deputy PM Yolanda Díaz and ministers of her Sumar group who were not due to answer questions stayed away from the debate. Despite the deepening crisis, the government still believes its voting allies in Congreso will not take steps to force early elections.