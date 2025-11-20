Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Jewellery seized by the National Police. CNP
Crime

Man arrested for stealing more than 1million euros of jewellery during nationwide power blackout in Spain

The thief, who was detained wearing one of the stolen items, took advantage of incident which knocked out the electricity supply and many security systems

Europa Press

Madrid

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 18:22

The National Police have arrested the suspect who stole some 2,200 pieces of jewellery worth more than one million euros from a shopping centre in the Madrid town of San Sebastián de los Reyes during the nationwide power blackout in Spain on 28 April. He took advantage of the lack of electricity supply that day, which had also deactivated security systems.

The theft was carried out by a single person, who managed to gain access to the roof of the shopping centre and, once inside, made cuts in the asphalt covering and drilled holes in the plasterboard panels until locating an internal walkway connecting the different shops.

Once inside, he opened store windows and made off with the jewellery on display, including a collection of gold and diamonds. He fled the shopping centre with a second-hand car that he had bought some months before and with which he travelled abroad the following day, where he disposed of the vehicle.

The suspect had several identities and made multiple entries and exits in other European countries to evade the police and justice. Finally, on 22 October, he was located and arrested in Spain. The police seized 3,000 euros in cash, the origin of which he was unable to justify. In addition, he was wearing one of the stolen jewellery pieces around his neck during the arrest.

A court has ordered the suspect's pre-trial detention.

