Popular deodorant recalled in Spain due cases of painful sores
Product recall

Popular deodorant recalled in Spain due cases of painful sores

In some cases the sores were so bad that they needed to be cleared by antibiotics

Europa Press

Sunday, 24 September 2023, 09:03

A popular deodorant sold in stores across Spain has been found to cause painful sores is being pulled from shelves.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), part of the Ministry of Health, has asked the manufacturer (NUUD B.V.) to remove the product from the shelves and cease its marketing, after analysing four notifications of serious side effects.

Authorities discovered that painful sores could appear on the area of the body where the deodorant was applied, even requiring antibiotics in some cases. It is believed the problem could be caused by the oily nature of the product, which clogs pores in the area of application, health authorities said. It comes after France scrapped all batches from the market after receiving similar complaints.

"It was on 6 September last that the Medicines Agency of the neighbouring country reported that the rather greasy formulation of the deodorant cream could favour the obstruction of the pores of the armpits and produce a microbial superinfection in the form of a cyst. A painful occlusion that has required the use of antibiotics in more than one case," Spain's Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) said.

