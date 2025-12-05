Popular chocolate advent calendar recalled from shops in Spain

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:08 Share

Notice from the Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) for people with allergy and/or intolerance to milk products, soya, nuts, eggs, wheat and gluten: an advent calendar from a popular chocolate brand has been withdrawn from sale due to a major labelling flaw that may pose health risks to those allergic or intolerant to the abovementioned ingredients.

This is the Milka Pop-Up 3D advent calendar, which has no label in Spanish. It was the manufacturer, Mondelēz International, that detected the flaw and reported it to the health authorities in compliance with the legislation. The company highlighted that the incident only refers to the absence of Spanish-language labelling and that the list of ingredients and allergens is the one usually marketed in Spain. According to the manufacturer, only one batch of the product doesn't have the label.

Details of the product concerned:

-Name: Milka Pop-Up 3D Advent Calendar

-Brand: Milka

-Product appearance: Box

-Lot number: CWS1252831

- Barcode: 7622202013584

-Expiry date: 31/03/2026

-Unit weight: 163 grams

Temperature: Ambient

According to the information available, distribution has initially taken place in the regions of Andalucía, Aragon, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, Murcia and the Basque Country, although it may have reached other regions.

As a precautionary measure, persons with allergy and/or intolerance to milk, soya, hazelnuts and other nuts, egg, wheat and gluten, who may have the abovementioned product in their households, are advised to refrain from consuming it. For the rest of the population, the consumption of this product does not pose any health risks.