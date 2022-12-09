Political divisions mar Constitution Day events The PM accused the opposition of operating outside the Constitution while the PP said the government depended on parties that want to end it

Differences between Spain's political parties over the renewal of the Judiciary; the reform of the crime of sedition; and the dependence of the coalition government on separatist parties were among the issues clouding official Constitution Day events on Tuesday this week.

MPs and other dignitaries had gathered in and around the Congreso parliament building in Madrid to mark the 44th anniversary of the country's post-Franco democratic constitution.

"Honouring the Constitution means complying with all the articles of the Constitution every day of the year. We have a conservative opposition that is outside that," said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, referring to the Partido Popular (PP) on his arrival at the event,

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo said, "The Constitution is the most useful tool we have."

Referring to the separatist nationalist parties in the Basque Country and Catalonia, he went on to criticise the government for being "in the hands" of parties "that have never abided by the Constitution - they say the governability of Spain depends on the parties that want to leave Spain". As usual, separatist parties failed to attend the Madrid commemoration.

Other events were held across Spain commemorating the referendum for the new constitution on 6 December 1978.