Police officer tests positive for drugs after crashing patrol car during chase in Spain

The driver of the other vehicle had his leg in a plaster cast and was accompanied by a woman and a youngster

H. Rodríguez / L. Gil

Basque Country

Friday, 31 October 2025, 15:46

A Basque police officer was caught with drugs in his system after crashing his patrol car into a fleeing vehicle in Bilbao in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The chase started when a suspicious vehicle ignored instructions to stop upon leaving the industrial area in Etxebarri. The suspect allegedly fled, driving recklessly, as the police were hot on his heels. However, the patrol car collided with the vehicle when the two left the road.

The driver of the fleeing car had his leg in a plaster cast. Inside the car, there was also a woman and a boy. The driver and the minor were both injured in the incident and, as a result, they were taken to the Cruces and Basurto hospitals. The driver is being investigated for a crime against road safety.

As per protocol, the police officer underwent an alcohol and drug test, which gave a positive result. The officer then requested a blood test. Until the results are revealed, he will only perform office duties, as a precautionary measure.

The two police officers involved in the incident are now on sick leave following a medical check-up.

