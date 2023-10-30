Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EP
Police warn of new Covid-19 jab scam email in Spain
Crime

The Guardia Civil has alerted the public to the fake communication and warned them what to look out for

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Monday, 30 October 2023, 16:32

The Guardia Civil police force is warning people in Spain not to fall victim to the latest internet scam which asks people to download a malicious file via an email about a Covid-19 vaccine.

The scam email says in its subject line: "We have an urgent announcement about the extra dose of vaccine!". It's aimed at getting the victim to download a malicious file in order to then get hold of their personal data, including bank details.

The rest of the email informs the recipient that he or she has been selected to receive an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. A warning that appears to be "urgent". They urge the person to download a card with the details to receive the new jab. The scam then directs the user to choose the type of vaccine by downloading an attachment. Both the link to the supposed card and the file actually download a .zip file containing malware.

The email uses the official logo of the Ministry of Health and the text does not contain as many spelling mistakes as other common scams. These, however, should raise suspicions:

- The domain is not the official domain of the Ministry of Health of the Spanish government

- The subject is: "We have an urgent announcement about the extra dose of vaccine", but a similar one could be used

- It does not address the user by name, but by the e-mail address to which it is sent

- It has some typos, but not the typical spelling errors typical of these fraudulent emails

Any suspicious email should be deleted. If you have already opened it, do not click on any of the links. If you do so, the malicious programme may have already been downloaded, so it is advisable to check and scan the whole computer with an antivirus.

