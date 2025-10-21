Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Wanted man Jonathan McAllister. South Yorkshire Police
Crime

UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain

Jonathan McAllister, 32, was given a 20-year sentence in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court for playing a key role in importing narcotics with an estimated street value of £9.5 million

SUR in English

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 16:51

Police in the UK have renewed an appeal for information to help locate a convicted drug dealer who is wanted by officers after failing to appear at court for sentencing.

Jonathan McAllister was given a 20-year sentence in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court in May 2022 after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, conspiracy to supply ketamine, possessing criminal property, and conspiracy to contravene customs laws.

McAllister, who was on bail, failed to appear at court for sentencing which followed an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU). He is known to have links to Spain.

The court heard McAllister played a key role in importing 90 kilos of cocaine and 10 kilos of heroin from the Netherlands to an industrial estate in Ecclesfield, Sheffield. The drugs had an estimated street value at the time of £9.5 million.

A further consignment of 11 kilos of cocaine and six kilos of heroin was intercepted before it arrived at an industrial estate in Penistone, Barnsley, and was estimated in court to have a street value of more than £1.25 million.

Searches of a lock-up linked to McAllister resulted in the further discovery of 15 kilos of ketamine, while £25,000 in cash was found at his home.

The 32-year-old (date of birth 22/10/92), formerly of Finkle Street Lane, Wortley, near Sheffield, who has links to Spain, is described as a white male, of slim build, 5"11' (182cm) tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information which may help to locate McAllister is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 in the UK and quoting reference SYP-20251015-0679.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 in the UK or via the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org in Spain.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol Parador closes doors for two years as 23m euro refurb set to start
  2. 2 Carlos Alcaraz swept aside by Jannik Sinner in Six Kings Slam final
  3. 3 Blogging about the wealth of tourist attractions in the Axarquía area of the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 HM Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after high-speed boat chase off Gibraltar
  5. 5 The mysteries of nature comes to life: Bioparc Fuengirola celebrates a wild and magical Halloween
  6. 6 Lions support group gets into stride for annual diabetes awareness walk
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol residents protest over library closure
  8. 8 Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros
  9. 9 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain

UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain