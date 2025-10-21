UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain

SUR in English Malaga Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 16:51 Share

Police in the UK have renewed an appeal for information to help locate a convicted drug dealer who is wanted by officers after failing to appear at court for sentencing.

Jonathan McAllister was given a 20-year sentence in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court in May 2022 after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, conspiracy to supply ketamine, possessing criminal property, and conspiracy to contravene customs laws.

McAllister, who was on bail, failed to appear at court for sentencing which followed an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU). He is known to have links to Spain.

The court heard McAllister played a key role in importing 90 kilos of cocaine and 10 kilos of heroin from the Netherlands to an industrial estate in Ecclesfield, Sheffield. The drugs had an estimated street value at the time of £9.5 million.

A further consignment of 11 kilos of cocaine and six kilos of heroin was intercepted before it arrived at an industrial estate in Penistone, Barnsley, and was estimated in court to have a street value of more than £1.25 million.

Searches of a lock-up linked to McAllister resulted in the further discovery of 15 kilos of ketamine, while £25,000 in cash was found at his home.

The 32-year-old (date of birth 22/10/92), formerly of Finkle Street Lane, Wortley, near Sheffield, who has links to Spain, is described as a white male, of slim build, 5"11' (182cm) tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information which may help to locate McAllister is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 in the UK and quoting reference SYP-20251015-0679.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 in the UK or via the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org in Spain.