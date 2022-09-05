Police in Catalonia arrest a man they suspect of wanting to carry out a terrorist attack He is being held in an Internment Centre, awaiting deportation on grounds of national security and the authorities say there has been no risk to the public at any time

Police in Catalonia have arrested a man who is suspected of wanting to carry out a terrorist attack in Empuriabrava (Girona). In a statement issued on Monday morning, the police insisted that “at no time has there been a risk to the public”.

The man is being held in an internment centre, awaiting deportation on grounds of national security. He is said to have defended jihadist ideology and to have spread a vast amount of messages encouraging people to commit acts of violence. The police say his attitude became more aggressive over time and he changed his appearance.

Investigation

The investigation began in May, with the identification of a man who had acquired a simulated firearm and several bladed weapons as well as a civil war hand grenade. It has been coordinated by High Court prosecutors and supervised by the No. 1 Court in Madrid.

The Catalonian Minister of the Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, has warned that the terrorist threat continues to exist throughout Europe, and said that all resources will be used to protect the public. He also congratulated the Mossos d’Esquadra for their work in arresting this suspect.