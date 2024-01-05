Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Demonstrators on New Year's Eve. E. P.
Piñata effigy of Spain&#039;s prime minister causes political party upset
Politics

Piñata effigy of Spain's prime minister causes political party upset

The image of Pedro Sánchez was hoisted above a crowd outside the Socialist party headquarters on New Year's Eve

SUR in English

Madrid

Friday, 5 January 2024, 15:31

Demonstrators against the government's planned Catalan amnesty law gathered outside the Socialist party's offices once again on New Year's Eve.

As part of added festive spirit, a large image of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez - in the form of the celebratory piñatas hit by children with sticks - was hoisted above the crowd.

The abuse of the PM's effigy has not gone down well, with the PSOE party claiming it was a hate crime. But even the PM's coalition partner, Sumar, has said it was merely free speech and right-wing parties have pointed out that the left is prone to doing similar things.

