Petrol prices rise to the most expensive so far this year in Spain The increase comes on the eve of the long weekend as motorists prepare to hit the road to escape for the 15 August national public holiday

Clara Alba Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The cost for fuel in Spain is currently the most expensive it has been all year, following the fifth consecutive week of a rise in prices.

According to the European Union Oil Bulletin published this Thursday 10 August, a litre of petrol costs an average of 1.68 euros in Spain after the cost for fuel rose by 1.8% in the past week. Filling an average 55-litre tank will cost around 92.4 euros. It comes on the eve of the long weekend as motorists prepare to hit the road to escape for the 15 August national public holiday.

The price is the most expensive this year. The last time prices were this high was in the final weeks of 2022. Filling up is still cheaper than the same period last year due to the Ukranian conflict, which broke out in March last year.

In the same week a year ago, a litre of fuel averaged 1.9 euros which, applying the 20 cent discount provided by the government - which is no longer in force - meant that drivers ended up paying 1.7 euros, still higher than current prices.

It is the same situation for diesel, which closed the week at an average of 1.55 euros per litre. Filling the tank would cost about €85.25, also below last year's prices, when the average cost stood at €1.89 (€1.69 after applying the 20 cents bonus).

Diesel has been cheaper than petrol for 25 consecutive weeks. The price of 95 unleaded gasoline in Spain remains below the average for the European Union, at 1.801 euros per litre, and for the Eurozone, with an average price of 1.861 euros. In the case of diesel, the price in Spain is also below the EU average, which is 1.689 euros, and the euro zone, where the price is 1.725 euros.

Consult updated fuel prices in Malaga province here.